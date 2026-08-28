Sheikh Tahnoon’s group reportedly backs a 49% stake in the holding company behind World Liberty’s conditionally approved US trust bank.

An Abu Dhabi royal and his co-investors reportedly back the largest stake in the holding company behind World Liberty Financial’s proposed US trust bank.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported that Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s group is behind StringZ Holding RSC, which owns 49% of WLTC Holdings. An entity affiliated with US President Donald Trump’s family owns another 38%, one person told WSJ.

If it receives final approval, the planned bank would bring the issuance, redemption and custody of World Liberty’s USD1 stablecoin under the federally supervised venture.

Tahnoon is the UAE’s national security adviser and chairman of artificial intelligence company G42. The US authorized exports of advanced AI chips to G42 in November 2025, months after Washington and Abu Dhabi agreed a broader AI cooperation framework.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency granted World Liberty Trust Company preliminary conditional approval on Aug. 14. Its published decision confirms that StringZ is an investor in WLTC Holdings and signed commitments not to influence the bank. It does not identify Tahnoon as its backer or disclose its stake.

The trust bank cannot begin operating until it satisfies the OCC’s pre-opening requirements and receives final approval.

Tahnoon previously backed a $500 million purchase of 49% of World Liberty Financial. Democratic senators later called for hearings into the transaction and whether it influenced US policy toward the UAE.

Cointelegraph contacted the Trump Organization for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

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