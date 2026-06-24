Donald Trump (right) meeting with Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre) at the White House in March 2025. Source: The White House
“We are deeply concerned about this series of events, which raise questions about what more the UAE may receive — or may have already received — at the expense of US national security after investing in the Trump family crypto company,” the Democrats wrote.
“Congress has a responsibility to investigate the details of the reported investment and whether it influenced subsequent actions by President Trump and the Trump Administration,” they added.
The senators said that they’re also concerned about the Trump administration’s “steps to weaken enforcement” by exempting crypto service providers from financial services regulations and disbanding the Justice Department’s crypto enforcement team.
Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Gary Peters, Dick Durbin and Ron Wyden signed the letter.
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Warren has called for an investigation into the UAE deal before, urging Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in February to determine if the deal should be subject to a Committee on Foreign Investment probe.
Earlier this year, Democrats pressed Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins over the decision to drop a fraud case against Justin Sun, a major World Liberty Financial backer.
In May, Democratic Senator Peter Welch and Representative Dave Min launched a probe into Trump’s pardons, including that of Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao.
The pardon came after Binance accepted a $2 billion investment from an Abu Dhabi fund in early 2025 and agreed for the funds to be paid in World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin, USD1.
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