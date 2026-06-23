CLARITY Act still in limbo amid pushback from interest groups

The Digital Chamber CEO Cody Carbone speaking on Tuesday. Source: Senate Banking Committee
Carbone’s remarks centered around the US Senate moving forward on the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, which the banking committee advanced in May. The full chamber is expected to vote on the legislation in a matter of weeks, but many lawmakers are calling for additional ethics provisions, potentially complicating passage in the Senate.
Related: Crypto lobby urges Congress to pass staking and mining tax bill as is
In addition to lawmakers’ concerns about ethics in the crypto market structure bill, last week gambling industry groups called for the Senate to clarify that the legislation would not allow the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to oversee sports betting in prediction markets. The financial regulator, under Chair Michael Selig, has claimed “exclusive jurisdiction” over platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket.
Some lawmakers expect that the CLARITY Act will pass through the Senate before the chamber breaks for an August recess. As of Tuesday, no floor vote was scheduled in the Senate.
Magazine: Japanese pension fund tips 1% in crypto, G7 urges action on NK hackers: Asia Express
More on the subject