Bitcoin appeared oversold near $62,000 on Monday, while risks tied to artificial intelligence (AI) could dominate its near-term outlook, according to Grayscale Investments.

More than $2 billion flowed out of crypto exchange-traded products worldwide last week, and options traders were paying a premium for protection against further losses, Zach Pandl, Grayscale head of research, said in a Monday blog post.

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly fell below $56,000 on Saturday, its lowest price since September 2024. Pandl said the low put Bitcoin 56% below its October 2025 peak. By his count, the bear market reached 411 days, making it Bitcoin’s longest on record, though the percentage decline was the smallest.

Bitcoin traded at about $60,200, down about 1.7% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko

Pandl said developments in the AI sector could have more influence on crypto prices in the near term than activity on blockchain networks. He pointed to the leadership upheaval at Nvidia and uncertainty over how the US midterm election results could affect data center construction.

“We believe public blockchain fundamentals look solid, and that current valuations offer an attractive entry point for investors with medium- and long-term holding periods,” Pandl said.

Related: Bitcoin dips back under $60K as gold seals worst 60-day loss since 1980s