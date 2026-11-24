Bitcoin struggled to stay above $60,000 at Tuesday’s Wall Street open as US stocks fell on fresh international trade tariff risks.

Key points:

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $59,500 on Bitstamp during Tuesday’s US trading session as markets reacted to reports of potential US tariff increases.

Anthropic shares dropped as much as 14% on the day to $75.85, below the company’s $83 offering price.

Economist Robin Brooks said concerns over the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening were contributing to risk-asset downside.



Bitcoin, stocks fall on tariff talk as Anthropic sets new lows

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD down around 2.2% on the day, having fallen nearly 8% from Monday’s $64,500 high.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

US equities opened lower, with the S&P 500 down 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index 2% lower amid reports that the US government is planning to raise tariffs on China and several other economies.

Nasdaq Composite Index one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer could announce the results of an investigation into foreign industrial subsidies “as soon as this week.” Partners that signed trade pacts with the US, such as the European Union, Japan and South Korea, could see maximum levies of 15%, the sources said.

Risk assets remain highly sensitive to tariff headlines, having seen snap volatility since President Donald Trump first unveiled sweeping tariffs in April 2025. The US Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed under emergency economic powers in February 2026.

As stocks erased gains seen on the back of Nvidia reinstating CEO Jensen Huang, Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT) shares fell below their initial public offering (IPO) price of $83. At the time of writing, shares traded near a record low of $75.85, down roughly 14% on the day.

Anthropic shares 15-minute chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

In a Monday analysis, economist Robin Brooks argued that market concerns around further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes were adding to selling pressure.

Related: BTC price gains 12% from $55K: Three things to know in Bitcoin this week

“Markets are obviously breathing a sigh of relief in the very short term at Huang’s return to Nvidia, but underlying stress in the system that stems from a Fed wrongly fixated on hikes continues to build,” he said.

Fed officials have upped hawkish language on policy tightening in recent weeks despite inflation prints remaining broadly in line with expectations and oil prices falling to multimonth lows. US WTI crude fell to $79.07 per barrel on Tuesday, a level last seen on Aug. 10.

CFDs on WTI crude oil one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The latest data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool continue to show overwhelming market odds of the Fed hiking interest rates by 25 basis points at the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Dec. 8-9 meeting.

Fed target-rate probability comparison. Source: CME Group

In a Monday speech at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, New York Fed President John Williams forecast inflation easing to “just above” the central bank’s 2% target next year before hitting that level in 2028.

“We must take actions over time that will ensure that we get inflation back to our 2 percent goal in a timely manner and on a sustained basis. There is still work to do to get that done,” he said.