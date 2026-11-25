Bitcoin fell toward $57,000 on Wednesday as US inflation data came in above expectations.

Key points:

Bitcoin (BTC) hit intraday lows of $57,209 on Bitstamp as daily downside reached 4.2% and $512 million in crypto positions were liquidated in 24 hours.

The October print of the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index came in at 3.3% year-on-year, above expectations of 3.2%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.2%, reaching 22,632 points, as traders reacted to hot US PCE data and the threat of fresh trade tariffs.

BTC price slumps with stocks as tariffs, inflation bite

Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $57,209 on Bitstamp, down up to 4.2% on the day.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

US stocks opened lower as traders reacted to both hot inflation and the prospect of the government raising international trade tariffs. The S&P 500 was down 2.7% at 4:30 p.m. UTC, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was 4.2% lower.

Nasdaq Composite Index one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Speaking to CNBC, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer described the proposed tariffs, with rates generally ranging between 15% and 20%, as a “top up.”

“When it all nets out, it really will just top up a few percentage points,” he said, adding that it would require months for the increases to take effect.

The October print of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, known as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, came in at 3.8% year-on-year, the second-highest reading since April 2023. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, was 3.3%, above expectations of 3.2%.

US PCE index change. Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis

Higher inflation prints pose headwinds for crypto and risk assets due to the prospect of reduced liquidity and available capital inflows if the Fed responds by tightening policy. Previously, Cointelegraph reported that markets already expect the Fed to hike interest rates by 25 basis points at its December meeting.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian said that the latest US macro data would “leave markets feeling that a Fed rate hike on December 9th is essentially a done deal.” On Monday, El-Erian described the prospect of a larger hike as “ill-advised for both economic and financial reasons.” Last week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller hinted that he would support a 50-basis-point move next month.

Related: Here’s what happened in crypto today

Friday options expiry seen adding to Bitcoin headwinds

Crypto market liquidations stayed elevated as Bitcoin headed lower, with the 24-hour total hitting $512 million, per data from CoinGlass. Long liquidations accounted for $416 million of that figure.

Crypto liquidations vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: CoinGlass

In his latest market analysis, crypto trader and analyst Michaël Van de Poppe tied BTC price weakness directly to the Nasdaq, while suggesting that Friday’s options expiry event could be adding crypto-specific pressure.

“I still have a main scenario that we’ll have a relief rally to $68,000-72,000 in the coming 1-3 weeks,” he wrote on X.

Bitcoin’s correlation with the Nasdaq Composite Index has remained positive since early September and measured 0.73 on Wednesday.

BTC/USD one-day chart with Nasdaq Composite Index correlation. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView