Former FTX chief operating officer Constance Waing called Netflix’s portrayal of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao in The Altruists racist, saying it relied on Asian mafia stereotypes.

“It’s very racist,” Waing told Cointelegraph during Wednesday’s episode of the Chain Reaction show on X Spaces.

Waing took issue with a scene in which FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison enter through a back door to meet Zhao, who is also known as “CZ.” She said it portrayed Zhao as an Asian mafia figure “trying to get these two innocent people into something bad.”

The Altruists, which premiered Thursday, is a dramatization of the rise and fall of Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire. Once considered crypto’s golden boy, Bankman-Fried presided over FTX until its collapse in November 2022, when a run on customer deposits exposed a multibillion-dollar shortfall.

In the fourth episode, Zhao’s character urges Bankman-Fried and Ellison to give Alameda Research advance access to FTX customer orders so it can trade ahead of them.

The scene drew criticism from Zhao himself, who called it “insane” and questioned how it would shape public perception in an X post.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin also criticized the scene for exaggerating Zhao’s accent and questioned whether the portrayal was racist.

Series creator Graham Moore identified the scene as fiction in a Friday essay for Vulture, writing that “there’s no evidence that CZ ever specifically pressured FTX to front-run.”

Related: Sam Bankman-Fried wrote to actor portraying him in Netflix series

Waing recalls FTX employees’ losses and Bankman-Fried’s apology

Waing watched the series with former FTX and Alameda colleagues and concluded that the show is “completely made up.” She disputed its portrayal of office parties, executive relationships and her own response to problems at the exchange.

Many FTX employees kept all their money on the exchange before its collapse, according to Waing. One employee in Hong Kong could not afford a ticket home, so someone else had to buy it for him.

Waing stayed in the Bahamas after FTX collapsed to seek answers from Bankman-Fried.

“The only thing Sam told me was ‘I’m sorry, I fucked up,’” Waing said, recalling their last conversation before his extradition to the US.

She said she received no explanation beyond what Bankman-Fried said in public interviews and has not spoken to him or Ellison since that period.

Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven fraud and conspiracy counts and sentenced to 25 years in prison in March 2024. Ellison pleaded guilty in December 2022 and testified against Bankman-Fried. She received a two-year prison sentence in September 2024.

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