Solana-based decentralized exchange Velocity said Wednesday it has suspended all transactions while its team works to fix a bug.

“User deposits are safe,” Velocity said in a post on X, and that the protocol would remain paused until it was safe to resume.

Velocity is the rebuilt, forked version of Drift Protocol, which was hacked in April. Velocity relaunched under the new name in September.

Unlike Drift Protocol, Velocity DEX focuses exclusively on perpetual futures trading, removing standalone spot trading. Data from DefiLlama shows its perp volume saw a significant spike in November, with the biggest spike in volume on Nov. 18 and 19.

Velocity said it will share more about the bug on social media.

Drift reported about $295 million in losses from an April 1 hack, which has been blamed on UNC6862, a North Korean threat group.

Related: Drift exploiter sends $61M ETH to Tornado Cash, holds $194M