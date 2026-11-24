Global asset manager BlackRock has launched its first tokenized money market fund in the Asia-Pacific region, allowing professional investors in Hong Kong to subscribe for and redeem shares using a locally issued stablecoins.

According to a Tuesday report by the South China Morning Post, the BlackRock HKD Digital Liquidity Fund launched with approximately $100 million in assets, with British banking group Standard Chartered and Ant International, a Singapore-based digital payments company spun out of China’s Ant Group, as seed investors.

The launch allows institutional investors to earn returns on their stablecoin holdings by investing directly in the fund, eliminating the need to convert their digital assets into traditional currency before investing.

The Hong Kong dollar, distinct from mainland China’s yuan, has been pegged to the US dollar since 1983.

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BlackRock’s seed investors are also playing broader roles in the fund’s operations and adoption.

Subscriptions and redemptions can be carried out using HKDAP, a Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Anchorpoint Financial, a joint venture between Standard Chartered, telecommunications company HKT and blockchain investment firm Animoca Brands. Standard Chartered also serves as the fund’s custodian, administrator, trustee and tokenization agent.

For Ant International, integrating the fund would support round-the-clock liquidity management across its global operations. According to the company’s disclosures, its payment services support more than 300 payment methods across 220 markets and process an average of over 20 million transactions daily.

BlackRock’s fund documentation shows that the fund began operations on Nov. 16, investing primarily in short-term securities issued or guaranteed by governments and high-grade bank deposits, with a net seven-day yield of 2.03% as of Tuesday. The fund may also accept tokenized deposits, while retail investors are limited to conventional Hong Kong dollars.

The fund’s launch follows HSBC’s Nov. 19 announcement that retail customers could invest in a tokenized money market fund using its Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin, RedCoin (RCHKD). HSBC and Anchorpoint Financial secured Hong Kong’s first two stablecoin issuer licenses in April, eight months after the city’s stablecoin regulatory framework took effect.

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