The French Senate rejected proposals Tuesday that would have required taxpayers to declare self-custodied crypto holdings worth at least 100,000 euros (about $109,600) to tax authorities.

Senators voted down identical amendments from Pascal Savoldelli and Anne-Sophie Romagny during debate on the 2027 budget. The requirement would have applied when the combined value of crypto held in wallets outside a service provider reached at least 100,000 euros on Dec. 31.

The reporting requirement was initially adopted by the National Assembly on Nov. 3, but fell when lawmakers rejected the budget’s entire revenue section on Nov. 4.

Budget Minister David Amiel opposed the wallet-reporting amendments, saying they would not enable authorities to track how crypto is used, particularly in money laundering or tax fraud. The Senate’s finance committee followed the government’s recommendation to reject them.

Requiring a declaration of wallet holdings without a taxable event would amount to “placing a blanket suspicion on good-faith users,” Faustine Fleuret, global head of public affairs at lending protocol Morpho, told Cointelegraph.

She said that self-custodial wallet reporting would create “unequal treatment” compared to other assets like jewelry or fine art, “whose mere holding is not subject to a reporting obligation in the absence of a taxable transaction.”

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Senate rejects stablecoin tax and crypto exit tax

The Senate also rejected another amendment from Savoldelli that would have taxed gains on crypto conversions into stablecoins classified as electronic-money tokens under EU rules. It would have applied from Jan. 1, 2027.

The Assembly adopted a similar amendment from MP Nicolas Sansu on Oct. 16, but that measure also fell when the Assembly rejected the revenue section. Savoldelli reintroduced the proposal on Nov. 19 before Tuesday’s rejection.

A proposal to extend France’s exit tax to unrealized crypto gains when qualifying taxpayers moved their tax residence abroad also failed. The Assembly rejected similar proposals on Oct. 30.

Another crypto-related amendment remains pending. Senator Thomas Dossus’s amendment would raise a proposed fine for refusing tax authorities’ information requests from 10,000 euros to 50,000 euros per request. It would cover financial institutions, crypto service providers and platform operators.

The Senate is scheduled to complete debate and vote on the budget’s revenue section Saturday, with Sunday available if needed.

A Senate vote on the full budget is scheduled for Dec. 9. The rejected crypto measures are absent from the text as it stands, but the budget still faces further negotiations before final adoption.

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