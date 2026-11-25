South Korean fintech companies could gain influence in bank-led stablecoin groups by signing up partners that help people spend won-denominated tokens, Tiger Research said in its Tuesday report.

“Those relationships are likely to matter more to the business than the volume of stablecoins issued,” the Asia-focused research company said.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) unveiled its draft digital assets bill that would initially limit issuance of won-denominated stablecoins to consortiums in which banks collectively hold a majority stake. A fintech or technology company could still hold a larger stake than any individual bank.

The proposal follows months of regulatory disagreements. The Bank of Korea has advocated for bank-led issuance, citing monetary policy and financial stability risks, while the FSC previously favored allowing nonbank companies to issue stablecoins.

If the Banking Act’s 15% limit on a bank’s stake in a nonfinancial company applies to stablecoin issuers, at least four banks would need to join each consortium to secure a majority, according to Tiger Research.

Stablecoin opportunities extend beyond domestic issuance

Vincent Chok, founder and CEO of First Digital, whose subsidiary issues the FDUSD stablecoin, told Cointelegraph that bank-majority consortiums could give won-denominated stablecoins credibility at launch, while fintech participation could help preserve innovation.

“Beyond who issues, Korea’s ability to capture the wider economic activity around stablecoins will rest on efficient on- and off-ramps and rails connecting KRW with global dollar liquidity,” Chok said.

South Korean financial and technology companies have already started exploring these opportunities. In May, KB Financial Group completed a won-denominated stablecoin pilot covering merchant payments and cross-border remittances. In July, Viva Republica, which operates the Toss payments app, partnered with Optimism and Sunnyside Labs to test stablecoin-based payments for financial institutions.

Related: How South Korea’s proposed 20% cap could change who runs Upbit

The bill still needs to pass the National Assembly before proceeding to presidential promulgation. Tiger Research said the legislation is expected to take effect one year after promulgation, while key details, including shareholder requirements for stablecoin consortiums, remain subject to subsequent enforcement decrees.

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