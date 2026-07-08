Payments giants test stablecoins for improved settlement

Toss app homepage. Source: Toss.im
Optimism will provide the blockchain infrastructure, while Sunnyside Labs will provide the privacy-preserving technology to shield transfers. Sunnyside is a core developer for the Optimism Collective and has been building core OP Stack infrastructure.
Seoul-headquartered Toss was launched in 2015 and claims it has more than 30 million users on its mobile application.
Related: Kiwoom eyes Bithumb stake as Korean brokerages push into crypto: Report
Toss’ PoC follows similar stablecoin-based initiatives from other large financial institutions in the country.
In late April, one of South Korea’s largest credit card providers, Shinhan Card, teamed with the Solana Foundation to test the commercial feasibility of stablecoin payments and the use of non-custodial wallets, after completing a joint pilot project earlier that month.
Shinhan Card said it hoped to eventually develop its own DeFi-linked services that implement blockchain oracles, a technology used to connect information in offchain and onchain environments.
Late last year, payments giant Visa also launched USD Coin (USDC) settlement services for some US-based financial institutions on the Solana blockchain in one of the more advanced examples of stablecoin projects.
Other large payment providers exploring stablecoins for improved payments and settlement include Mastercard and South Korea's BC Card.
Magazine: The biggest blockchain upgrades still to come in 2026
More on the subject