Source: Yaakov Roth
The case is separate from a civil lawsuit Utah brought against Kalshi and its market-making partner Susquehanna International Group on Oct. 20, seeking restitution, damages and the recovery of proceeds from allegedly illegal gambling activities. The complaint estimates that Kalshi collected between $30.6 million and $61.2 million in fees from Utah-based accounts as of Oct. 19.
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced its own lawsuit against Utah on Oct. 27, seeking to block the state from enforcing its gambling laws against federally regulated prediction markets. The lawsuit is part of a broader legal battle over the regulation of prediction markets, with the CFTC asserting exclusive jurisdiction over event contracts. The federal regulator has sued at least 12 states over the issue.
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