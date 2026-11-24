When Naver struck its deal for Dunamu, the company behind crypto exchange Upbit, it had already worked out how to retain control of its financial arm.

Agreements with two Dunamu executives would give Naver 46.5% of the votes in Naver Financial despite owning just 17%. Control of Dunamu itself looked simpler, and Naver Financial would own it outright.

However, South Korea’s proposed ownership cap puts that second part of the deal in doubt. If lawmakers approve the bill, shares above the 20% cap would lose their votes.

Related: South Korea to permit crypto withdrawal freezes during hacking threats

With regulatory approval, a shareholder could vote up to 34%. The draft gives regulators no explicit power to order a sale, so Naver Financial could still hold every Dunamu share while losing the vote on most of them. That leaves investors in the $11.2 billion deal with a question the purchase price alone can’t answer.

Who would have the right to appoint the directors who oversee Upbit? The board and contractual rights Naver Financial retains could determine whether its parent can count Dunamu’s earnings in its accounts.

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