The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved new reporting rules for prediction markets as more companies look to enter the industry.

Under the new rules, announced on Monday, exchanges will report certain event contracts in a similar way as traditional futures and options trades. They will also no longer need to seek individual no-action relief from the CFTC for these reporting requirements.

The regulator said the rules will replace temporary reporting relief that exchanges have relied on for years. CFTC Chairman Michael Selig described the previous no-action letters as “band-aids for unworkable regulations.”

The new rules help to make it clearer how prediction markets should report their trading activity, especially as more companies look to enter the industry. As of September, the CFTC said in its final rule that it was reviewing at least 12 applications from companies looking to launch exchanges that could offer these types of contracts.

Notably, the rules apply to certain fully collateralized event contracts – meaning sufficient collateral must be set aside to cover any potential losses. New exchange operators will still need regulatory approval to launch.

Related: US Senate advances prediction market restrictions with DEATH BETS Act

Prediction market growth brings new reporting requirements

According to the CFTC’s final rule, exchanges certified about 1,600 event contracts for listing in 2025, compared with an average of just five new listings per year between 2006 and 2020.

While the CFTC expects the new rules to lower some reporting costs, exchanges will also be required to collect more information about their users, including names, addresses, occupations and employers.

The regulator added that knowing where traders work could help identify those who have access to inside information or could influence the outcome of an event. These concerns have also drawn attention from US lawmakers, who on Friday proposed rewarding whistleblowers with up to 30% of the financial penalties collected in certain prediction market fraud cases.

Exchanges will have one year from the rule’s publication in the Federal Register to meet the customer information requirements. Meanwhile, other changes will take effect in phases, with some deadlines occurring in 2027.

Related: CFTC staff say exchanges can count Bitcoin toward operating reserves

What else is happening?

The CFTC is also working on separate rules that could help clarify which events prediction markets can offer contracts on. The White House received the rules for review on Nov. 20, but the final text has not yet been made public.

On Nov. 19, the US Senate also passed the DEATH BETS Act, a bill that would ban federally regulated prediction markets from offering contracts tied to war, military operations, terrorism, assassinations and individual deaths. The bill is still awaiting House approval.

The latest reporting rules also do not resolve the ongoing legal battle between the CFTC and state gambling regulators over who should regulate prediction markets. The CFTC says that event contracts fall under its authority and has sued 12 states that argue sports-related contracts should be subject to state gambling laws.

Magazine: Federal regulation looms as 11 states go after prediction markets