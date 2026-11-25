Onchain transfers of USDT and USDC have averaged about $157 billion a day so far this quarter. That’s above the 2025 daily average of $130 billion, though below the pace in the fourth quarter of last year, Kaiko said.
During the 2022–2023 bear market, rising interest rates and falling crypto prices drove months of redemptions from fiat-backed stablecoins, Yang said. He described the current pullback as much smaller and pointed to a more recent comparison. Stablecoin supply fell from mid-May into June this year before stabilizing in August.
For USDT, the latest decline is the largest since 2022, said Julio Moreno, head of research at blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant. Its market capitalization has fallen $9 billion over the past 60 days, a drop Moreno linked to a broader retreat from risk assets, including stocks and commodities.
Source: CryptoQuant
Moreno tracks USDT supply as a measure of the funds available for trading. Exchanges hold 51% of the USDT circulating on Ethereum, he told Cointelegraph.
USDT supply was also shrinking when Bitcoin bottomed in November 2022, Moreno said.
He said stablecoin supply would have to grow again “in order for liquidity to improve and the market to recover.”
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