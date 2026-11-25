Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching investors’ aggregate cost basis, with previous bear markets pointing to the risk of further price declines.

Key points:

Bitcoin traded at $58,919 at 10 am UTC on Wednesday, 10.75% above its realized price of $53,200.

BTC/USD fell below its realized price before every previous bear-market bottom, trading below it for up to 301 days.

Relative to capital inflows, Bitcoin’s onchain realized losses hit their highest levels since the FTX implosion in November 2022.

Bitcoin targets realized price for first time in four years

New research from onchain analytics platform Glassnode shows BTC/USD now trades just 10% above its realized price.

Realized price represents the average price at which each Bitcoin last moved onchain. When the spot price falls below this level, currently around $53,200, holders are collectively sitting on an unrealized loss.

BTC/USD one-week chart with realized price. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

During prior bear markets, Bitcoin fell through its realized price before establishing its next long-term floor.

“In each of those bear markets, however, price ended up well below the Realized Price,” Glassnode wrote in the latest edition of its The Week Onchain newsletter.

During Bitcoin’s last bear market in 2022, price spent 180 days below realized price before reclaiming it in January 2023. The record for time spent below investors’ aggregate cost basis is 301 days across 2014 and 2015, per calculations from Bitfinex Alpha, the research arm of crypto exchange Bitfinex.

Applying previous declines below realized price to today’s level would put Bitcoin at about $45,000 in a repeat of the March 2020 crash, or around $41,000 and $37,000 using the 2022 and 2018 bear-market lows, respectively.

“Should this time not be different after all, we would expect price to go lower and close below the Realized Price, which is a little over 10% away,” Glassnode added.

Bitcoin realized price comparison. Source: Glassnode



Realized losses reflect start of “capitulation”

Both older and younger investor cohorts continue to realize losses onchain following Bitcoin’s fall Saturday to its lowest level since September 2024.

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Glassnode noted that relative to capital inflows, aggregate onchain losses now run at their highest level since the end of the 2022 bear market during the implosion of crypto exchange FTX — a sign that “capitulation has begun.”

“In the past, spikes like this often came close to the lows, as in early 2019, March 2020 and November 2022. They can also come early, as in February 2018 and in May and June 2022, with lower prices still ahead,” it continued.

Bitcoin onchain loss data. Source: Glassnode