“In the near term, flows into Bitcoin will remain under pressure as long as artificial intelligence stocks are searching for a bottom and the December Fed decision looms,” Teroxx digital asset researcher Leonardo Larieira said in comments shared with Cointelegraph.
Larieira said a sustained recovery in Bitcoin ETF inflows would require long-term US Treasury yields to stabilize. “Once that happens, returning institutional capital will meet a regulated infrastructure that is far deeper than it was in August,” he added.
Related: Grayscale calls Bitcoin ‘oversold’ at $62K but warns of AI risks