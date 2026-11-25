US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are approaching $5 billion in monthly net outflows for the first time since their launch in January 2024.

The funds recorded $231.6 million in net outflows on Tuesday, extending their withdrawal streak to six consecutive trading days, according to SoSoValue. November outflows reached $4.94 billion, surpassing the previous monthly record of $4.51 billion in June.

The latest withdrawals bring net outflows for 2026 to about $4.57 billion, erasing the recovery that saw the funds attract $6.34 billion in the third quarter.

Digital asset investment company Teroxx identified rising interest rates and weakness in AI stocks among the factors behind declining ETF demand in its November research report, noting that markets increasingly expect another Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

US spot Bitcoin ETF net flows in billions of dollars, with November data through Nov. 20. Source: Teroxx

“In the near term, flows into Bitcoin will remain under pressure as long as artificial intelligence stocks are searching for a bottom and the December Fed decision looms,” Teroxx digital asset researcher Leonardo Larieira said in comments shared with Cointelegraph.

Larieira said a sustained recovery in Bitcoin ETF inflows would require long-term US Treasury yields to stabilize. “Once that happens, returning institutional capital will meet a regulated infrastructure that is far deeper than it was in August,” he added.

Related: Grayscale calls Bitcoin ‘oversold’ at $62K but warns of AI risks