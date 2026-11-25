The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized Elon Musk’s SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites as part of a planned network of orbital data centers, in what the agency described as a historic first.

According to a Wednesday FCC announcement, the satellite constellation, dubbed “Starmind,” is designed to provide orbital computing infrastructure to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI), processing large amounts of data for use on Earth.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the authorization opens a new frontier for computing infrastructure, as SpaceX and other companies seek to move data processing capacity beyond Earth. The agency said it is continuing to review additional orbital data center proposals.

The Starmind satellites will communicate with one another using optical links, with radio frequencies serving as a backup for communications and emergency operations. The FCC said the system complies with its orbital debris rules.

The FCC did not specify a deployment timeline or estimated cost for the Starmind constellation.

This is a developing story and further information will be added as it becomes available.

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