Binance said Thursday it had lifted all withdrawal suspensions related to its October hack, four weeks after an attack drained $6.3 billion in funds from the exchange in the largest cryptocurrency theft on record.

In an announcement, Binance said withdrawals had resumed across nearly all networks, with a small number remaining temporarily suspended due to maintenance or planned upgrades unrelated to the hack.

The exchange’s network status page shows partial deposit and withdrawal suspensions for several cryptocurrencies. USDC withdrawals, for instance, remain suspended on Hedera and World Chain due to low hot wallet balances and on Sonic due to security issues.

Binance warned users against phishing attempts, saying it would never request passwords or seed phrases or offer expedited withdrawals. The exchange also said customers could verify that their assets are backed at a minimum ratio of 1:1 through its proof-of-reserves system.

The Oct. 29 attack targeted Binance’s hot wallets across multiple blockchains, with blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs attributing the theft to North Korea’s TraderTraitor group. Following the breach, Binance said it had set aside more than $6.34 billion in company funds to cover the losses.

Thursday’s announcement marks the end of a phased recovery process that began on Nov. 1, when Binance resumed Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals before gradually restoring services across other blockchain networks.

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