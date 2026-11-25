Switzerland’s Federal Council has approved 57 potential partner jurisdictions for the automatic exchange of information on crypto assets starting in 2028, a move that would expand tax authorities’ access to information on taxpayers’ crypto activity across borders.

According to a Wednesday announcement, the approved jurisdictions include all European Union member states, the United Kingdom and several G20 countries. Switzerland will only share information with jurisdictions that express interest and meet international standards for confidentiality and data security.

Switzerland had initially planned to introduce crypto tax reporting requirements in 2026 but delayed implementation by at least a year as lawmakers had yet to determine which jurisdictions the country would exchange information with. Under the revised timeline, crypto service providers could begin collecting data as early as Jan. 1, 2027, with the first exchanges between tax authorities taking place in 2028.

The reporting requirements fall under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), which aims to combat tax evasion by requiring crypto exchanges and other covered service providers to report customer identities, tax residency and transaction data to tax authorities.

The crypto reporting framework is designed to supplement Switzerland’s existing system for exchanging financial account information and close gaps in tax transparency, according to the State Secretariat for International Finance. Switzerland introduced the legal framework for that system in 2017 and exchanged financial account data with 113 jurisdictions in 2026.

Global crypto tax reporting expands

The European Union introduced crypto reporting requirements under the OECD framework in January, with the first international exchanges of information scheduled for 2027. As of March, 76 jurisdictions worldwide had committed to exchanging information under CARF, according to the European Commission.

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