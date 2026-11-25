Nvidia has agreed to pay $290 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit dating back to 2018 that alleged the chipmaker misled investors about the extent to which cryptocurrency mining drove its gaming revenue, according to a Tuesday court filing.

The proposed settlement, which requires court approval, covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Nvidia common stock between Aug. 10, 2017 and Nov. 15, 2018, and suffered qualifying losses.

The lawsuit was initially filed by a US ironworkers’ union-affiliated fund, with Swedish asset manager Öhman Fonder and Dutch pension fund PGB later appointed as lead plaintiffs. Investors alleged that Nvidia misrepresented the source of demand for its gaming graphics processing units (GPUs).

During the 2017–2018 crypto boom, miners purchased Nvidia’s GeForce GPUs to mine cryptocurrencies, with sales recorded as gaming revenue. An analysis commissioned by the plaintiffs estimated that Nvidia understated its crypto-related GPU sales by $1.1 billion between May 2017 and July 2018.

In November 2018, Nvidia lowered its quarterly revenue forecast amid weakening mining demand. Its stock fell 28.5% over the following two trading sessions, according to the plaintiffs. Nvidia disputed the allegations, arguing that it could not reliably quantify the impact of cryptocurrency mining demand on its gaming revenue.

The case was dismissed in 2021 before a federal appeals court revived claims against Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang in 2023. The US Supreme Court dismissed its review of the case without ruling on the merits in December 2024, and the case was certified as a class action in March 2026.

The settlement represents approximately 14% of the total damages claimed by investors, according to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, who intend to seek up to 21.4% of the settlement fund in legal fees.

A hearing on the proposed settlement’s preliminary approval is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2027.

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