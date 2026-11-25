US inflation picked up in October, adding pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its upcoming December meeting and potentially complicating a recovery in cryptocurrency markets.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index – the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – rose 3.8% from a year earlier, in line with economists’ expectations, according to Wednesday’s report from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose to 3.3% annually from 3.1% in September, its highest level in nearly three years and above economists’ expectations of 3.2%. On a monthly basis, both measures of inflation rose 0.3%.

“October’s PCE report shows that inflation is not yet under control as much as markets had hoped,” Salman Parcy, managing partner of Cequire Capital, said in comments shared with Cointelegraph.

The report comes just two weeks before the Fed’s Dec. 8-9 meeting. With inflation still above the central bank’s 2% target, investors are concerned that further interest rate hikes could make it harder for the crypto market to recover.

The data comes as total crypto market capitalization has fallen about 32% since the start of the year, from around $3.09 trillion on Jan. 1 to $2.09 trillion on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko.

Related: Hot US inflation raises odds of half-point Fed hike in December

Markets expect Fed to raise rates in December

As of 4:01 p.m. UTC on Nov. 25, traders were pricing in a 94.4% chance that the Fed would raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Such a move would bring the Fed’s benchmark interest rate to a range of 4% to 4.25%.

Meanwhile, separate GDP data released Wednesday showed that the US economy grew at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the third quarter, up from an earlier estimate of 3.4%. With consumers and businesses spending more, the Fed could have more room to raise interest rates to fight inflation without causing a sharp economic slowdown.

While markets widely expect a December rate hike, Fed officials have taken different views on how the central bank should tackle inflation. Fed Governor Christopher Waller, for instance, has suggested raising rates by a quarter of a percentage point in both December and January or by half a percentage point in December alone.

New York Fed President John Williams, however, has called for a more cautious approach, saying last week that the situation does not call for “dramatic action,” according to Yahoo Finance.

The Fed will make its December rate decision before the next PCE inflation report, which is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Higher interest rates could slow crypto recovery

Experts explained that if the Fed raises interest rates, borrowing could become more expensive, and investors may favor lower-risk investments, such as US government bonds, over cryptocurrencies.

With inflation still high, the Fed also has less room to lower interest rates, while further rate hikes could reduce the amount of money flowing into crypto markets, Parcy explained. “While it is still not a major bearish signal for crypto, it does make a near-term recovery harder,” he said.

However, Parcy noted that a return of institutional investment and improvements in the broader economy could help the crypto market recover.

Ryan Kirkley, co-founder and CEO of Global Settlement Network (GSN), said Bitcoin (BTC) and technology stocks face similar challenges as investors deal with higher borrowing costs.

“I still see Bitcoin and tech stocks trading on the same liquidity cycle, so as long as borrowing costs stay elevated, I’d expect both to remain under pressure,” Kirkley said in comments shared with Cointelegraph.

For now, all eyes will be on the Fed’s December meeting, when the central bank will also share its latest forecasts to give investors a better idea of what’s to come.

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