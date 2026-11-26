Standard Chartered’s cryptocurrency custody unit, Zodia Custody, reportedly suffered a security breach that exposed some client and employee information.

Zodia detected the breach Monday, CEO Richard Clark said in an emailed statement cited in Reuters’ Thursday report. The leaked information included names and email addresses.

Cointelegraph approached Standard Chartered and Zodia Custody for comment but didn’t receive an immediate response.

The breach comes just over a month after Standard Chartered signed definitive agreements to acquire Zodia Custody’s regulated operating entities and fold its crypto custody business into the bank’s existing Securities Services operations.

Standard Chartered reportedly began considering incorporating Zodia’s crypto custody business in April. The UK-based lender also expanded its crypto services in September, when Standard Chartered launched spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) trading for institutional clients in the United Arab Emirates.

Related: Standard Chartered wavers on $100K Bitcoin year-end call, says it may be ‘too low’