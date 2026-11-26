Password manager 1Password disclosed Wednesday that an attacker stole names and email addresses belonging to some customers after breaking into its backend systems.

Customer vaults and their contents were not affected, but 1Password said the breach could lead to phishing attempts in the form of unexpected emails, texts or calls.

The company said it began investigating last Thursday after discovering signs an attacker had gained access to an employee’s GitHub account. The attacker used the account to access source code and push malicious code to backend services, allowing them to extract customer data.

“This data included customer names and email addresses, in addition to non-secret internal metadata about the account. At no time were customer vault contents accessed by, or available to, the attacker,” the company said.

The password manager lets people store passwords for different websites and apps in one encrypted vault. 1Password says millions of people and more than 200,000 businesses use its service.

The company also partnered with crypto wallet provider Phantom in 2022 to let users save their wallet passwords and recovery phrases in 1Password.

Following the attack, 1Password said it has since disabled the affected GitHub account, removed the attackers’ access, rotated all internal credentials potentially exposed, among other measures. It also said it has not found any evidence of user account takeovers or compromises from the attack.

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