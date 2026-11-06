Chainalysis on Wednesday disclosed a wider impact from a cyberattack it initially described as involving only non-sensitive customer information.

“On Monday, we discovered certain customer information including names, usernames, password hashes and live tokens for all Chainalysis users were exposed to a malicious actor,” the blockchain analytics firm said in an update to its incident notice.

The company did not disclose whether each type of information was exposed for every user and declined to provide Cointelegraph with additional information beyond its published disclosure.

Chainalysis initially said on Oct. 30 that the intrusion exposed user IDs, names and email addresses but found no evidence that attackers accessed authentication credentials or session tokens.

Another Wednesday update stated an “on-path attack” exposed some customers’ passwords. The company said it had contained and remediated that attack vector and was locking affected accounts and requiring password resets.

Despite the broader exposure, Chainalysis said it still had no evidence that attackers accessed investigation data or manipulated its attribution data.

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