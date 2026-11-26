Zcash development team Zakura urged the community to accelerate the proposed retirement of Sapling, an older shielded transaction pool, which holds nearly 2% of the total Zcash token supply.

Zakura, led by co-founder Sean Bowe and developer Dev Ojha, told community members on Wednesday to start migrating their funds from Sapling, which holds about 400,000 Zcash (ZEC) tokens, worth about $302 million.

Zakura recommended a network upgrade to stop new deposits into Sapling, while keeping withdrawals open to allow existing holders to migrate their funds to Zcash’s newer shielded pool, Ironwood.

AI-accelerated mathematical advancements could eventually undermine Sapling’s pairing-based cryptography and put funds at risk by allowing attackers to forge transaction proofs and potentially create counterfeit ZEC, Zakura warned. Ironwood uses a different proof system that does not rely on similar pairings. Dev Ojha proposed making the Sapling pool withdrawal-only in April 2026.

On June 3, Zcash developers temporarily suspended Orchard transactions after discovering a vulnerability in the shielded pool. Functionality was restored later that day through an emergency upgrade. The Zcash Foundation said there was no evidence that the vulnerability was exploited.

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