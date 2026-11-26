Zcash devs urge users to migrate 2% of ZEC supply to accelerate Sapling pool retirement
Zcash developers urged users to move funds out of an older shielded transaction pool over concerns that AI advances could compromise its cryptography.
Zcash development team Zakura urged the community to accelerate the proposed retirement of Sapling, an older shielded transaction pool, which holds nearly 2% of the total Zcash token supply.
Zakura, led by co-founder Sean Bowe and developer Dev Ojha, told community members on Wednesday to start migrating their funds from Sapling, which holds about 400,000 Zcash (ZEC) tokens, worth about $302 million.
Zakura recommended a network upgrade to stop new deposits into Sapling, while keeping withdrawals open to allow existing holders to migrate their funds to Zcash’s newer shielded pool, Ironwood.
AI-accelerated mathematical advancements could eventually undermine Sapling’s pairing-based cryptography and put funds at risk by allowing attackers to forge transaction proofs and potentially create counterfeit ZEC, Zakura warned. Ironwood uses a different proof system that does not rely on similar pairings. Dev Ojha proposed making the Sapling pool withdrawal-only in April 2026.
On June 3, Zcash developers temporarily suspended Orchard transactions after discovering a vulnerability in the shielded pool. Functionality was restored later that day through an emergency upgrade. The Zcash Foundation said there was no evidence that the vulnerability was exploited.
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