Japanese financial giants SBI Holdings and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) have launched launched a joint venture with the Solana Foundation to tokenize assets, develop stablecoin payment infrastructure and expand onchain financial services across Asia.

The three parties said Wednesday they had finalized agreements to transition SBI R3 Japan to new joint venture structure, with the company beginning full-scale operations as SBI Solana Global.

The company said it will focus on financial asset tokenization, real-world asset tokenization, stablecoin payments and onchain asset management.

Its plans include developing domestic and cross-border remittance infrastructure, exploring micropayments conducted by artificial intelligence agents and supporting the issuance and distribution of tokenized bonds, investment funds and loan receivables.

SBI has already expanded into both dollar- and yen-denominated stablecoins. Its crypto subsidiary SBI VC Trade began offering USDC trading in March 2025, while the group and Startale launched the yen-backed JPYSC in June 2026.

The launch follows a strategic partnership between SBI Holdings and the Solana Foundation announced in July, which outlined plans to rename SBI R3 Japan and develop financial infrastructure supporting institutional blockchain adoption.

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