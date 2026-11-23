Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused competing trading platforms of encouraging companies to reject OKXICE’s tokenized stock plans, saying the rivals wanted more time to launch their own services.

OKXICE is a joint venture between crypto exchange OKX and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the US financial markets operator that owns the New York Stock Exchange. Its platform launched Monday, giving eligible US investors access to around-the-clock trading in tokenized stocks.

Speaking during a Monday press briefing, Cuomo, who co-chairs OKXICE, said competitors had urged companies to opt out of the rollout, which has faced objections from 67 companies.

“Remember, also, we had competitors urging companies to opt out,” he said. “Why? Because they want companies to wait for them to have a system.”

The comments underscore the growing competition between traditional exchanges and crypto companies over tokenized stocks, which use tokens on a blockchain to represent ownership of or rights to an asset, such as a stock, allowing them to be traded around the clock.

OKXICE announced an initial rollout of six securities, including Coinbase, Circle, Robinhood, Strategy, BitGo and Securitize. Another 107 assets have been confirmed for a phased rollout, according to the company.

Related: Public companies object to OKX-ICE’s tokenized stock plan

Some companies may still join, Cuomo says

While Cuomo alleged that competitors encouraged companies to opt out, he said some issuers simply needed more time to understand the platform.

Under the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) temporary Innovation Exemption, issuers can object to having their shares tokenized by an unaffiliated third party during a 30-day notice period.

Cuomo said the deadline gave some companies too little time to understand the technology and discuss the decision with their lawyers and boards. He added that OKXICE had received calls from companies planning to opt out for now but interested in learning more about the platform before making a final decision.

“The easiest decision was, no, but many were really saying, I need time, I want to talk about it,” he said.

JPMorgan Chase, McDonald’s, SpaceX and Coca-Cola were among the 67 companies that objected to having their shares tokenized on the platform.

Cuomo did not name the competitors he said were encouraging the objections or provide evidence for the claim during the briefing. Other companies developing tokenized stock trading services include Nasdaq, Kraken, Robinhood, Coinbase and Ondo Finance.

Magazine: Winners and losers of the SEC’s new tokenized stocks rules