South Korean crypto exchanges Upbit and Bithumb suspended deposits and withdrawals of CYBER after the project reported suspicious activity involving its cross-chain bridge.

On Sunday, Bithumb announced it would suspend deposits and withdrawals because of suspected security issues. The exchange said trading will continue, while transfers would resume once network stability was assured. Upbit also announced a temporary suspension of CYBER deposits and withdrawals.

On Saturday, Cyber said it detected unexpected minting of CYBER tokens on Solana, followed by a transfer of tokens out of its bridge’s Ethereum lockbox.

Cyber, formerly CyberConnect, operates an Ethereum layer-2 network designed for social applications.

The project said it was investigating the incident and assessing which assets and bridge routes were affected. It advised users to avoid using the bridge or depositing CYBER to exchanges while the investigation continues.

The suspensions come days after South Korea’s Financial Services Commission announced plans to allow exchanges to halt deposits and withdrawals when hacking is suspected, rather than waiting for a confirmed breach.

Earlier in November, South Korean exchange GOPAX also suspended trading, deposits and standard withdrawals after receiving a hacking threat, despite saying no breach had occurred.

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