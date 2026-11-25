The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) launched a platform Wednesday that supports round-the-clock settlement of tokenized debt securities in multiple currencies.

The CMU Digital Asset Platform, developed and operated by CMU OmniClear Limited on behalf of the HKMA, uses cash tokens for payment and connects with conventional payment systems and central bank digital currencies.

Its onchain delivery-versus-payment model ensures that the securities and corresponding payment transfer together, or neither transfer occurs. This means the buyer receives the securities only if the seller receives payment.

The platform also handles issuance, interest payments and repayment at maturity, and supports the tokenization of existing debt securities. The HKMA said it aims to improve settlement efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The launch follows a separate expansion of Hong Kong’s digital payment infrastructure. On Nov. 2, the HKMA upgraded its Project Ensemble pilot to support 24/7 interbank settlement of tokenized deposit transactions using tokenized central bank money.

The pilot phase launched in November 2025 and initially used Hong Kong’s conventional real-time gross settlement system. Its applications have included corporate treasury management and transactions involving tokenized money market funds.

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