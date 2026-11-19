Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) added Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange for perpetual futures, to its Alert List on Wednesday.

The SFC said Hyperliquid lacks a license to operate in the city.

The entry names both Hyperliquid and Hyperliquid Hong Kong, while identifying the exchange’s trading site. The SFC said it suspects Hyperliquid of running a trading platform in Hong Kong, claiming to run one there or actively marketing its services to the Hong Kong public.

The SFC’s list of suspicious virtual asset trading platforms now has 69 entries.

Cointelegraph contacted Hyperliquid for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore added Hyperliquid to its Investor Alert List on June 26. The list includes firms that investors may mistakenly believe the central bank regulates. Hyperliquid said at the time that it never claimed to hold a Singapore license.

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