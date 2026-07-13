Solana partnership widens onchain ambitions

JPYSC lending service features. Source: sbivc.co.jp
SBI is separately building the infrastructure it hopes will eventually move JPYSC beyond its own platform and into a broader market for tokenized assets and cross-border settlement.
SBI Holdings announced a strategic partnership with the Switzerland-based Solana Foundation on Monday, aiming to build a Japanese onchain financial market.
As part of the partnership, the Solana Foundation will join SBI R3 Japan, which will be renamed SBI Solana Global and issue a new growth strategy focused on the yen-backed stablecoin.
The initiative aims to position Japan as a leading hub for onchain finance, while expanding stablecoins and tokenized real-world asset usage across Asia. It also includes building more infrastructure for institutional onchain financial services, cross-border payments and payment infrastructure for AI agents.
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The stablecoin lending service’s launch follows positive regulatory signals for Japanese Web3 startups and cryptocurrency companies.
The Japanese government plans to strengthen support for crypto and Web3 startups, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reportedly said during a video address at the WebX 2026 conference.
Some of the promised measures include increased funding from government-backed funds and easing of regulatory requirements.
In May 2025, Takaichi introduced the “Startup Total Power Package,” which outlined policies tied to increased governmental funding to accelerate startups. The package builds on the “Five-Year Startup Development Plan” formulated in 2022, which aims to increase investments in startups to 10 trillion yen by the fiscal year 2027.
In April 2026, the Japanese government amended the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act to classify crypto assets as financial instruments, moving digital assets out of the experimental payments category into the same league as its stock market.
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