Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Sky has proposed an emergency governance vote to expedite the transfer to 25 million USDS to the Sky Frontier Foundation to pay down debt amid a liquidity crunch that has left stUSDS depositors struggling to withdraw their funds for more than two weeks.

On Wednesday, Sky’s Core Facilitator said it was invoking the protocol’s emergency response process to accelerate debt repayments in a bid to ease liquidity pressure, rather than wait until the next scheduled vote on Dec. 3. Repaying loans funded by the stUSDS lending pool would free up capital for depositors to withdraw.

The liquidity crisis developed as depositors pulled funds from the stUSDS lending pool, which provides USDS loans to borrowers using staked SKY tokens as collateral. Bitquery found that daily withdrawals reached about $14.2 million on Nov. 10, exhausting available liquidity.

At the time of writing, Spark data showed that nearly all of the pool’s $158.48 million in assets had been lent out, leaving just $3,270 available for withdrawals.

On Monday, Sky co-founder Rune Christensen acknowledged that his borrowing had contributed to the withdrawal crunch, saying he still owed about 77 million USDS.

The proposal follows a Sky lender’s call to use up to $50 million in protocol reserves to purchase SKY tokens from borrowers, enabling them to repay loans and free up withdrawal liquidity.

Related: Sky Protocol sees $2 billion in stablecoin withdrawals, disputes illicit fund claims