Some crypto developers are also experimenting with financial disincentives to curb low-quality submissions.
The team behind Firedancer, a Solana validator client developed by Jump Crypto, which also uses AI to screen reports, took an additional measure in October.
To deter spam, it began requiring researchers to burn 1 SOL for each bug report they want considered for a bounty. The token is permanently destroyed, even if the report turns out to be a duplicate.
In a November update published Tuesday, HackerOne’s vice president of operations Tony Lee said they began requiring researchers to verify their identities before submitting reports in the third quarter. It also expanded its triage team and began using AI agents to automatically close clear-cut cases, such as spam and duplicate reports.
In October, it gave customers more control over how many reports their public programs receive.
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Lee said he expects vulnerability reports to keep climbing “for the foreseeable future” after recording a 22% increase in report volume in Q3 compared to the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, insurer QBE and risk consultancy Control Risks on Wednesday forecast more disruptive cyber incidents in 2027 across the 14 markets they studied, pointing to the “industrialization of AI” as one of the factors.
Mike Blank, chief product officer at blockchain infrastructure firm R3, also said he expects the number of hacks to rise sharply in 2027, but said crypto teams should pay closer attention to how much damage a single breach can cause, rather than the number of attacks.
“The real difference will be between protocols where a stolen key can drain everything and those where it can only pause operations,” Blank said.
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