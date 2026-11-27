Crypto exchange KuCoin said Thursday it will delist Monero (XMR) on Nov. 30, making it the second major platform this month to drop the privacy coin. Exchange MEXC suspended XMR spot trading and delisted its perpetual futures contracts earlier in November.

KuCoin has already suspended XMR deposits and plans to close withdrawals on Dec. 31. XMR fell 10.5% to $449.98 as of 7:00 p.m. UTC on Thursday. The drop extends a decline from about $625 on Nov. 3.

The delisting comes as the European Union prepares to restrict privacy coins on regulated platforms. Starting July 10, 2027, the bloc’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulation will prohibit financial firms, including crypto asset service providers, from maintaining anonymous accounts or accounts that obscure transactions through “anonymity-enhancing coins,” regardless of whether the privacy features are enabled by default or optional. The regulation does not prohibit individuals from holding privacy coins in self-custody wallets.

Launched in 2014, Monero conceals transaction amounts and the wallet addresses of senders and recipients by default. Unlike Monero, Zcash (ZEC), launched in 2016, allows users to choose between transparent and shielded transactions. Both cryptocurrencies have faced regulatory scrutiny over the past few years, with Binance delisting Monero in 2024 and Kraken ending support for it in the European Economic Area later that year.

Zach Pandl, head of research at Grayscale, which launched the first US spot ZEC exchange-traded fund (ETF) in August, said Zcash is positioned differently from Monero. He told Cointelegraph that the firm’s commitment to Zcash will continue for “many years to come.”

Delistings mount ahead of EU privacy coin restrictions

KuCoin’s delisting of Monero follows a series of similar moves by crypto exchanges amid growing regulatory pressure on privacy coins. Since 2018, when Japan’s Financial Services Agency pressed exchanges to drop anonymity coins, regulators in other jurisdictions, including South Korea and Dubai, have also taken steps to restrict their use or availability.

In Europe, plans to restrict privacy coins emerged as early as 2022, when a leaked draft of an Anti-Money Laundering bill came to light. The EU’s regulation defines “anonymity-enhancing coins” as cryptocurrencies with built-in features that anonymize transaction data “either systematically or optionally,” which could bring cryptocurrencies with opt-in privacy features, such as Zcash, within the scope of the restrictions.

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Pandl said that viewing keys allow Zcash holders to disclose transactions “to an auditor or regulator, law enforcement if they need.” He said the feature gives users greater control over who can access their financial information. “That is exactly how the financial system works today. It’s just that it gives the authority to individuals rather than institutions,” he said.

However, whether viewing keys alone can satisfy regulatory requirements remains a point of debate.

Other approaches to privacy are gaining traction among traditional financial institutions looking to use public blockchains. In April, Paris-based digital asset infrastructure provider Dfns partnered with cryptography firm Zama to bring confidential transactions to its more than 400 enterprise clients, including banks, fintechs and custodians. The collaboration uses encryption to conceal transaction amounts and balances on public blockchains while allowing authorized parties to access the information for compliance purposes.

Grayscale says shielding beats obfuscation

Grayscale has offered exposure to ZEC since the launch of its Zcash Trust in 2017, based on the view that transaction privacy would be essential for financial institutions to adopt public blockchains.

Pandl said that as AI has advanced, it has become “much easier to link pseudonymous addresses with offchain information.” Monero, he explained, uses ring signatures that obscure the source of transactions among multiple possible signers, a method Pandl said “may be vulnerable” as AI-powered blockchain analytics improve.

“We believe strongly that Zcash is the stronger tech,” he said, because “it takes a shielding approach rather than an obfuscation approach.” Zcash uses zero-knowledge proofs to verify shielded transactions without publicly revealing sensitive transaction data onchain.

Monero developers, however, are working on an upgrade that would replace ring signatures with a zero-knowledge proof system in a bid to enhance transaction privacy.

“For public blockchain technology to become a mainstream part of the financial system, it absolutely needs a privacy layer,” Pandl said.

ETF conviction despite outflows

Grayscale’s Zcash ETF began trading on NYSE Arca on Aug. 25, following the conversion of its Zcash Trust. While investors seeking to use Zcash’s privacy features would need to hold the cryptocurrency directly, “the ETF can provide the store of value use case of these [privacy] technologies,” Pandl said.

Grayscale’s ETF reached $1 billion in assets under management on Sept. 24, but that figure had fallen to $406 million on Wednesday. Zcash more than tripled in value this year, rising to $1,653 on Sept. 26 from $524 on Jan. 1, according to Token Terminal data. Its price more than doubled in the month following the ETF’s launch but has since fallen back to $770. The cryptocurrency remains up about 50% year to date.

Pandl described Zcash’s price appreciation over the past year as “Bitcoin’s Solana moment,” referring to Solana’s growing market cap and its challenge to Ethereum’s dominance as the “leading smart contract platform.”

“At 1.2% of Bitcoin’s market cap, I would still consider Zcash at a relatively low value,” he said, adding that Grayscale has no price targets for ZEC.

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