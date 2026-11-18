Solana’s native token gained nearly 7% over the three days of the network’s Breakpoint conference in London, outperforming Bitcoin and Ether.

Solana (SOL) rose to $75.12 on Tuesday, up 6.95% from $70.24 at the end of Saturday, according to CoinGecko data. Bitcoin gained 1.2% and Ether rose 3.1% over the same period.

Breakpoint opened with a pre-conference event on Sunday, followed by the main program on Monday and Tuesday.

SOL’s price increase coincided with several announcements at Breakpoint, including a milestone in Solana’s network development and new institutional initiatives.

On Monday, the Solana Foundation announced that its Solana 1.0 designation has formally replaced the “mainnet beta” label used since the network’s 2020 launch. The change marks Solana’s move out of beta after six years, without affecting how users interact with the network.

Meanwhile, Project Harmonia named its first cohort of asset managers. The initiative, led by Allfunds Blockchain and the Solana Foundation, aims to distribute funds tokenized on Solana through Allfunds’ institutional network.

Other plans had been disclosed ahead of Breakpoint. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation said Thursday it intends to connect its tokenization service to Solana in the second half of 2027.

Separately, Forward Industries announced a partnership with Groma to bring GromaCoin, a tokenized real estate asset, to Solana. Groma expects it to launch on the network in the first quarter of 2027.

Related: Solana Foundation takes majority interest in crypto data firm CoinGecko