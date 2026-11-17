Solana Foundation now holds a majority interest in crypto data aggregator CoinGecko, the foundation’s chief product officer, Vibhu Norby, said Tuesday.

CoinGecko announced the backing but did not disclose the financial terms. It said it plans to use it to strengthen its data infrastructure, expand data coverage across tokenized real-world assets and derivatives, and develop onchain trading and market intelligence tools.

The Solana Foundation “now has a majority interest in CoinGecko” and plans to collaborate on developing “new on-platform trading & DeFi experiences with Solana,” Norby said in a Tuesday X post.

CoinGecko said its data methodologies would remain transparent and publicly accessible and that it would continue serving the broader crypto ecosystem. Its website, app and application programming interface, which supplies data to other services, will continue operating as usual.

Founded in 2014, CoinGecko serves an average of over 10 million monthly users and receives over 200 million monthly page views, according to its About page.

Cointelegraph has contacted the Solana Foundation and CoinGecko to ask about the size of the deal, but had not received a response by publication time.

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