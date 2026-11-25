Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE fell nearly 8% on Wednesday, trading below its price before US President Donald Trump’s remarks on US access to the exchange.

CoinGecko data showed HYPE (HYPE) at $58.14, about 40% below its Sept. 23 all-time high of $97.96. The token traded around $62 immediately before Trump’s remarks.

On Aug. 19, Trump said that Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Michael Selig was working to bring Hyperliquid into the US. On Oct. 29, HYPE surged toward its record high after Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the NYSE, said it would seek approval for regulated Hyperliquid-based perpetual futures aimed at US retail traders.

Hyperliquid is a decentralized trading platform and layer-1 blockchain best known for its onchain perpetual futures exchange.

HYPE rallied from early-2026 lows near $20 to its September record as Hyperliquid expanded into markets beyond crypto. Its HIP-3 upgrade, live since October 2025, lets those who meet staking requirements deploy perpetual markets for a wide range of assets.

Related: Hong Kong adds Hyperliquid to list of ‘suspicious’ crypto platforms

Wallets linked to Abraxas Capital exit Hyperliquid

Meanwhile, blockchain analytics account Lookonchain reported that wallets labeled by Arkham as belonging to Abraxas Capital exited Hyperliquid.

Lookonchain said the wallets sold 219,081 HYPE (about $13.25 million) and then bought 4,230 ETH ($7.09 million).

Cointelegraph reached out to Abraxas Capital to confirm the wallet attribution and reported exit but did not receive a response before publication.

Abraxas Capital Management was founded in 2002 and has specialized in digital assets since 2017. The London-based company is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Stablecoin giant Tether is a major investor in Abraxas’ flagship Elysium fund, according to court filings made public in July. Abraxas co-founder Fabio Frontini testified that Tether’s stake reached about $800 million, roughly 75% of the fund’s assets at the time.

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