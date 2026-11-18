Bitwise Asset Management is seeking to list a spot Zcash exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE), according to a registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The S-1 filing names TXSE as the anticipated listing venue for the Bitwise Zcash ETF, which would trade under the ticker ZEC. The fund would hold Zcash directly and seek to reflect the value of its holdings, minus operating expenses and liabilities.

Coinbase Custody would safeguard the fund’s ZEC tokens, while Bitwise Investment Advisers would serve as its manager and sponsor.

The Bitwise fund has not begun trading, and its registration statement has yet to become effective. Its proposed annual sponsor fee also remains unspecified. The public filing also follows an Oct. 16 draft that identified NYSE Arca as the proposed exchange.

The filing comes as asset managers continue to expand their Zcash-linked investment products in the US.

Grayscale launched its Zcash ETF on NYSE Arca in August, becoming one of the first issuers to offer investors exposure to the cryptocurrency through a US-listed ETF. Meanwhile, Winklevoss Asset Services filed in October to launch a competing spot Zcash ETF on Nasdaq under the ticker WINK.

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