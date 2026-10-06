Source: Eric Balchunas
The ETF would allow investors to gain exposure to Zcash through a traditional brokerage account without directly buying or holding the privacy-focused cryptocurrency. Zcash uses zero-knowledge proofs to enable shielded transactions that can conceal transaction amounts and the identities of senders and recipients.
The Winklevoss fund would join Grayscale’s Zcash ETF (ZCSH), which is already trading in the US. Grayscale recently announced a 3-for-1 share split for the fund.
ZEC has surged more than 735% over the past year, pushing its market capitalization to about $23 billion, according to CoinGecko data. It was trading at roughly $1,354 on Tuesday, ranking as the 10th-largest cryptocurrency by market value.
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