The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is preparing an overhaul of its public crypto register nearly two years after its launch.

The European Union’s securities watchdog plans to replace its manual interim register under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) with a searchable web-based platform around mid-2027, an ESMA spokesperson told Cointelegraph.

The new system will also maintain a version history for individual white papers to provide archives of changes.

MiCA’s transitional period ended in July, which meant that unauthorized crypto service providers had to wind down their EU operations or face multimillion-euro fines or other enforcement action. ESMA’s interim register serves as a public reference point for checking whether a crypto company is authorized in the bloc.

ESMA to move away from manual email reporting

ESMA launched its interim register in December 2024, publishing downloadable spreadsheet files containing information supplied by national regulators.

“The new IT system will replace the current manual email-based submission and consolidation process with a structured web-based interface through which national competent authorities can provide and update information for their relevant entities/white papers,” ESMA said.

The system will also be able to cross-check information against reference databases, including the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) registry, which maintains a global database of legal entity identifiers.

For white papers, the system will perform technical checks against ESMA’s standardized reporting framework, helping identify missing mandatory information and documents that do not meet formatting requirements.

New MiCA register to host white papers directly

Another major change concerns how investors access crypto white papers, which outline information about crypto assets, their issuers and associated risks.

“The future register will not rely solely on links to white papers hosted on an entity’s website as is currently the case with the interim solution,” the ESMA spokesperson said, adding: “In the new IT solution, the white papers will be available directly on the register platform.”

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Users will also be able to download register data in CSV format or retrieve it through application programming interfaces (APIs), although ESMA said it could not yet disclose the full range of planned features.

Addressing the timing of the overhaul, the spokesperson said the development schedule was unrelated to the end of MiCA’s transitional period or the ongoing review of the regulation, adding:

“The timeline is driven entirely by technical development.”

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