Coinbase and Stand With Crypto, a crypto advocacy group backed by the exchange, are pushing back against the UK’s proposed approach to decentralized finance (DeFi), arguing that restrictions on regulated crypto platforms could leave consumers with fewer safeguards when accessing DeFi services.

The criticism follows reports on Nov. 26 that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) plans to proceed with tighter rules and authorization requirements for DeFi platforms, citing money laundering risks exposed by the $6.3 billion Binance hack. Although the attack targeted a centralized exchange, hackers moved stolen funds through decentralized protocols, complicating efforts to trace and freeze the assets.

Katie Harries, head of policy for Europe at Coinbase, said the proposals could limit opportunities for regulated firms to work with authorities on consumer safeguards.

“The UK is getting its approach to DeFi wrong,” Harries told Cointelegraph. “This isn’t a ban on UK consumers using DeFi; it’s a ban on giving them a regulated route to use it.”

In an October opinion piece for Cointelegraph, Harries argued that the proposed framework could effectively prevent regulated crypto platforms from offering DeFi services, as requirements to execute customer orders through authorized trading venues could exclude decentralized protocols with no central operator capable of obtaining FCA authorization.

Related: Japan weighs tighter oversight of DeFi, self-custodial wallets

UK users could face fewer DeFi options

Harries argued that regulated platforms could help address the FCA’s concerns around DeFi through due diligence and safeguards.

The FCA has previously used regulatory sandboxes to allow financial services firms to test new products in live markets under regulatory oversight. On Feb. 25, the regulator named four regulated entities to test out stablecoin products within its regulatory sandbox.

“The UK has got a lot right on crypto, but its approach is closing the door on DeFi innovation,” Harries said.

Harry Pearce-Gould, general manager at Stand With Crypto, argued that the proposals could leave UK users with fewer options for accessing DeFi services. “That leaves UK crypto users without the trusted, regulated routes to access DeFi that will be available to people doing the same thing in other jurisdictions.”

He said people should be able to use crypto for financial activities such as borrowing against their holdings, provided they have clear information about the associated risks.

UK’s ambitions as a global crypto hub

The implications could extend beyond consumer protection, potentially putting the UK at a competitive disadvantage in the digital asset industry, according to Harries. “The UK is creating a prohibition, and that doesn’t sit right with its ambition to be a global centre for digital assets,” she said.

The FCA closed consultations on its proposed DeFi guidance and wider crypto regulatory framework on Nov. 18, with final guidance expected in January 2027. The new regime is scheduled to take effect on Oct. 25, 2027.

Related: Binance says it obtained $6.5B worldwide freezing order after hack