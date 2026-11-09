How stolen NEAR moved between wallets through liquidity pools. Source: Elliptic
Elliptic also found that five of the six token creators were funded with proceeds from earlier token sales just two to 13 minutes before the next launch, linking the tokens in a chain of transactions.
“North Korea’s launderers rarely rely on a single technique,” Elliptic co-founder Tom Robinson wrote in the report. “Instead, they layer many cheap techniques, each adding a little more delay.”
Elliptic said the same laundering technique was also used following the $1.5 billion Bybit hack in 2025, when North Korean-linked actors moved at least $24 million through a newly created token on the TRON blockchain.
At the time of Elliptic’s analysis, about 11.8 million NEAR stolen in the Binance hack remained unmoved. Elliptic valued those funds at $43.7 million.
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