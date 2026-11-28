Tron founder Justin Sun, a one-time backer of the Trump family-linked firm World Liberty Financial, called for exchanges to delist its WLFI token.

In a Saturday post on X, Sun also urged exchanges to issue warnings, restrict deposits and require disclosure of where funds had gone.

WLFI had fallen by more than half over 24 hours to $0.01923 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.

The market turmoil coincided with the sale by a World Liberty strategic reserve wallet of about $20 million in crypto at a steep loss, according to Lookonchain. Cointelegraph asked World Liberty Financial for comment on the situation but had not received a reply at press time.

Cointelegraph earlier reported that Sun, formerly a supporter and investor in World Liberty, sued the company in April, alleging fraud and the unlawful freezing of his tokens.

World Liberty then filed a defamation lawsuit against Sun in May, alleging false statements and violations of token-sale terms. Sun denied those allegations.

Sun had previously backed the Trump family’s crypto ventures by investing in World Liberty and buying President Donald Trump’s TRUMP memecoin.

He topped the token’s leaderboard for a May 2025 dinner with Trump, with holdings valued at about $18.5 million.

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