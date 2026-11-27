Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans to launch a tokenized initial public offering (IPO) program for onchain share issuance once it receives regulatory approval.

The project forms part of Binance’s real-world asset strategy and will involve collaboration with decentralized finance projects, Binance co-founder and co-CEO Yi He said during BNB Demo Night in Bangkok on Friday.

“Actually, that’s a professional IPO process,” He said, distinguishing the planned program from simply listing new assets on the exchange.

Her comments follow Binance’s recent job postings for equity capital markets roles, which fueled speculation about the exchange’s plans to facilitate onchain IPOs.

One job posting seeks an equity capital markets research analyst to help develop tokenized equity products, evaluate prospective issuers and assess deal structures, pricing and allocation. The role requires at least four years of relevant experience and an understanding of traditional IPOs and follow-on offerings.

Cointelegraph reached out to Binance for further details but had not received a response by publication.

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