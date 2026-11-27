Bitcoin (BTC) is in a “meaningful stress phase” as an onchain profit-to-loss metric hits its lowest levels in 11 years.

Key points:

Bitcoin’s supply in profit/loss ratio dropped to 0.825 on Nov. 26, its lowest level since September 2015 on a seven-day moving average basis.

Sell-side risk has fallen to 16.52 on a rolling 30-day basis, a level rarely seen outside bear-market bottoms.

Analysis from CryptoQuant pointed to increasing signs of seller exhaustion.

Bitcoin supply profit ratio drops to 2015 levels

Data from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant reveals that Bitcoin on Thursday recorded its largest unrealized loss skew in more than 11 years.

The seven-day moving average of Bitcoin’s supply in profit/loss ratio has fallen to 0.825, below its parity level of 1. Values below 1 reflect a market state in which loss-making supply outweighs supply in profit.

The metric’s 30-day moving average remains higher at 1.27, reflecting the influence of recent price action on supply profitability. BTC/USD recorded its largest month-to-date loss of 28.8% as it dipped to $55,081 on Nov. 21.

“Historically, comparable conditions have appeared near major market bottoms, including the 2022 bear market,” CryptoQuant contributor CryptoZeno wrote Friday.

“However, the 7 day and 30 day averages still need to stabilize and recover above the threshold before a durable improvement can be confirmed.”

Bitcoin supply in profit/loss. Source: CryptoQuant

Low sell-side risk amid fresh 2026 “capitulation”

Bitcoin’s sell-side risk ratio, which divides total onchain realized profit and loss by the realized cap, has dropped to levels that typically accompany bear-market bottoms. Its 30-day moving average currently measures 16.52, reflecting a period of “capitulation” among investors.

Related: Crypto on notice as hawkish Fed risks December ‘meltdown’

Sell-side risk treats any onchain movement as a source of potential selling pressure, and low values imply increasing seller exhaustion at current prices around $60,000. Bitcoin has seen several capitulation phases in 2026, its first since the end of the 2022 bear market.

Bitcoin sell-side risk ratio. Source: CryptoQuant

Previously, Cointelegraph reported on an increasing profitability squeeze affecting both short-term and long-term Bitcoin hodlers. The realized price of the extant supply, the price at which it last moved onchain, currently sits near $53,200 and forms a target of interest based on previous bear markets.