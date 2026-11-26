Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is weighing potential new regulations for decentralized finance (DeFi) and self-custodial wallet providers as part of a broader effort to address risks associated with onchain finance.

In a discussion paper dated Thursday, the regulator raised the possibility of discouraging users from accessing DeFi services that lack adequate Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing controls.

The FSA also asked whether regulated businesses that interact with DeFi, including stablecoin issuers, on- and off-ramp providers and financial institutions, should play a role in mitigating illicit finance risks when no party responsible for regulatory compliance can be identified.

The regulator questioned how to identify parties responsible for DeFi services that claim to be decentralized but retain centralized elements, and whether front-end providers that give users access to decentralized exchanges should be subject to financial regulation.

The question of who should be held responsible for DeFi activities remains unresolved in other major markets. The European Union excludes fully decentralized crypto services without intermediaries from its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, while US regulators have largely focused on the nature of financial activities and the degree of control exercised by developers or operators. The stalled US CLARITY Act seeks to clarify which DeFi participants should be subject to financial regulation.

Japan weighs safeguards for self-custodial wallets

The FSA noted that direct regulation of self-custodial wallet use and providers that solely develop or sell software or hardware remains uncommon internationally but raised questions about whether additional measures are needed to protect users and prevent illicit financial activity.

Japan already requires domestic virtual asset service providers to collect information and maintain records on transactions involving self-custodial wallets, according to the FSA. Potential anti-fraud measures also include cooling-off periods for transfers from newly opened crypto exchange accounts to self-custodial wallets.

The discussions form part of a broader financial strategy announced by the FSA in July to promote onchain finance, with the initiative’s interim findings targeted for early 2027.

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