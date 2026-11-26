A European Union sanctions list published in July has an empty annex for more countries, and Kyrgyzstan could be its first entry.

When authorities disrupted the Russian crypto exchange Garantex in March 2025, its employees set up Grinex, an exchange registered in Kyrgyzstan, and moved customer deposits there, according to the US Treasury. British sanctions officials later traced substantial transfers between Grinex and licensed international exchanges.

That episode may help explain why EU brokers may soon need to check where an exchange is based before placing a trade. In July, the EU gave itself the power to bar its operators from dealing, directly or indirectly, with crypto providers established in a country that systematically and persistently fails to prevent sanctions evasion through crypto services.

Related: Binance lists som-pegged stablecoin as Kyrgyzstan deepens crypto push

The EU left the country list, Annex LVII, empty. Kyrgyzstan is the proposed first entry, the Kyiv Independent reported.

As of Nov. 26, the proposal still needed unanimous approval from the EU’s 27 member states. If it passes, a European broker could check the name of a longtime settlement partner, find no sanctions listing for the firm, and still have to take its next trade elsewhere.

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