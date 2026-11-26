US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen have urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission to drop a proposal that would allow eligible crypto projects to raise funds from US investors without registering their offerings and revoke an exemption for tokenized stock platforms.

In two letters sent to SEC Chair Paul Atkins on Tuesday, the Democratic lawmakers argued that the agency had exceeded its statutory authority in both cases and that the moves will put investors at risk.

“Together, the letters raise concerns about the SEC’s efforts to carve out special treatment for crypto assets and tokenized securities at the expense of investor protections and market integrity,” they said.

Both SEC measures drew crypto industry support, as they came at a time when the CLARITY Act struggled to advance in Congress. The Regulation Crypto Assets was first introduced in August when the landmark crypto legislation was stalled, while the tokenized stock exemption came out in September, two days after the CLARITY Act fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance.

Senators warn of a “shadow stock market”

The letters also come just a day after OKXICE, a joint venture between crypto exchange OKX and New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange, launched a round-the-clock trading venue for tokenized US securities under the exemption on Monday.

The tokenized stock exemption allows qualifying platforms to offer blockchain-based trading of tokenized US stocks without registering as exchanges.

SEC lists four other entities that intend to use the exemption, including TSV LLC (which commenced operation in early November), Kephas Corporation d/b/a Perpetuals.com, Formation Securities LLC and Fairmint TSV LLC.

Van Hollen, Warren and two other senators urged the SEC to withdraw the order, warning the order could create a “shadow stock market” that falls outside of regulatory protections.

“We are particularly troubled by the order’s sweeping exemption of TSVs from fundamental registration requirements,” they said.

They also argued the order places an “unreasonable burden” on publicly traded companies by allowing third parties to tokenize their securities unless the issuer objects within 30 days.

“This effectively establishes an opt-out regime in which companies must continuously monitor tokenization activity and respond to potentially numerous requests from different platforms to prevent unauthorized trading of tokenized versions of their shares.”

Related: Trump’s SEC nominee Johnson backs formal rulemaking for tokenized stock trading

The senators also argued venues are exempt from rules requiring them to display their best prices to traders. “These protections are foundational to the fairness and efficiency of our equity markets,” they said.

Atkins previously described the five-year exemption as an interim measure to allow onchain trading of certain US stocks while the agency considers longer-term rules.

Senators target SEC’s proposed fundraising exemption

In a separate letter, Warren, Van Hollen and Senator Tina Smith urged the SEC to withdraw its Regulation Crypto Assets Proposal, arguing that the proposal only serves to help crypto assets “escape” from the SEC’s regulatory regime.

The proposal would allow eligible crypto projects to raise up to $5 million over four years under a startup exemption or up to $75 million in a 12-month period under a separate fundraising exemption, without registering the offerings with the SEC.

The senators argued these exemptions would let crypto issuers raise money without prior SEC review, particularly the $5 million startup exemption, which would allow early-stage projects to raise money without providing financial statements.

“The proposal rationalizes the startup exemption with the idea that these offerings are from startups, and its only limitation is a $5 million offering cap. However, the exemption does nothing to actually protect investors – it simply means that the SEC is willing for investors to be defrauded in $5 million increments,” they said.

The SEC has previously said that the exemptions would require issuers to give investors written disclosures, and federal anti-fraud and anti-manipulation rules would still apply.

Cointelegraph reached out to the SEC for comment.

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